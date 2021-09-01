6 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $599,900

Price reduced on this amazing 6 bed/3.5 bath ranch on over 3 acres. This house boasts over 4600 square feet and has 3 full kitchens. It has recently been updated w/gray/neutral flooring and paint. The windows and roof are only 2 years old. A huge 5-car, heated, detached garage, and a beautiful, large deck are some wonderful features and all appliances stay. The bedrooms are spacious and made this home perfect for a large family, 2nd home, or just a great entertainment home for extended family. This home is immaculate and is move in ready. Great location w/easy commute to Chicago or Milwaukee.