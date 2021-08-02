6 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $699,900

Fantastic 6 bed/3.5 bath ranch with over 4600 total square feet, on over 3 acres with easy commute to Milwaukee and Chicago. This home has 3 full kitchens and has recently been updated with gray/neutral flooring and paint. Windows and roof are only 2 years old. This home includes a huge 5-car, heated and detached garage. A beautiful, large deck is a great space for entertaining. The bedrooms are enormous and this home is absolutely immaculate and ready to move in to. The options are endless for guests, or a large family. All appliances stay.