6 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $279,900

Rare opportunity to own this unique home in a developing community! This home boasts 6 bedrooms 2 baths and 2 full levels of living space and a ton of opportunities to give this property the refresh it deserves! Priced at a great value to give it that modern touch and earn instant equity! With 2 full kitchens and living areas it's an ideal home for large family living or extended family! Corner lot, patio and attached garage complete this great lot. Clean, full dry basement. Walking distance to Bradford HS and Bullen MS!