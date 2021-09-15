 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $759,900

Unique opportunity! Executive 6BR/3.5BA Oak Creek Colonial fully furnished. Grand 2-story foyer leads to formal living/dining rooms w/ high ceilings & arched case openings. Beautiful chandeliers. HWFs & transom windows throughout 1st floor. Chef's kitchen equipped w/ granite countertops, high-end appliances, walk-in pantry & dual islands. Open to family room w/ gas FP and dinette overlooking patio/hot tub, flat backyard. Main level mudroom, 1/2 bath & BR/office. Dual entry staircase. Master w/ large WIC, balcony & luxury bath. 3 other BRs upstairs all have WICs. 2nd floor laundry. Impressive, quality lower level ($100k) w/ travertine & stacked stone accents. An entertainer's paradise featuring rec room w/ full kitchen, theater, game room, 2 electric FPs, sauna, 6th BR w/ egress + full bath

