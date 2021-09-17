6 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,290,000

Stunning 6 Bed/3.5 Bath Home On 25+ Acres~Open Concept Main Level W/Beautiful Cherry HW Floors Throughout~Kitchen Boasts Black Granite Counter Tops, Tiled Backsplash, Black SS Appliances & Custom Wood Cabinets~Natural FP In Living Room~Dining Area W/Sliders Leading Out To 400+ Sq Ft Wood Deck Offering Picturesque Views~Upper Level Has 3 Bedrooms, A Full Bath & Master Bedroom With En Suite~Lower Level Offers A Family Room & Bedroom~Basement Is Partially Finished With A 6th Bedroom With Cedar Closet, Full Bath/Laundry Room, Additional Storage & Exterior Access~Attached Oversized 2 Car Garage Plus 3 Additional Outbuildings With Electricity In Each~The 4000 Sq Ft Detached Garage Has Radiant Heat, A/C & A Finished Upper Room~1+ Acre Pond~New Well Pump in 2018~Newer high efficiency furnace & A/C.