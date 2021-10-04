6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $324,975

Custom Built Dream Home fit for a King and Queen sitting on over an Acre of land quietly nestled on a dead end street! Everyone wants the Serene Privacy that comes with this 6 bedroom 4 bath home boasting over 3250 sq. ft. of living space above ground and a Full Finished Basement. l. The spacious Living room offers a Wood Burning Fireplace, step into the Separate Dining Rm, and then to the Bright Sun Filled Kitchen with double doors opening to a beautiful brick paver patio w built in grill. Breathtaking Second Floor Terrace off the Gigantic Master Bedroom Suite allow you to sit outside and enjoy the beautiful scenic rear yard. Luxurious Master Bath w Soaker Tub & Separate Shower completes the suite. Now lets venture down to the finished basement that takes you into your own little world you will not want to leave. Need I say more? Yes there is more! a 2 Car Attached Garage & a 2 Car Detached Garage tops off this custom built unique package. This home can be yours to enjoy for many years to come. Call to schedule your private showing today.