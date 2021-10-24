Current buyer s financing fell thru, We have Title & Survey and are ready to close. Classic Georgian Stately Manor for Comfortable Casual Living. All Brick on 1/2 Acre with Shade Trees. Current Owners have given this Home Much love. Gorgeous Chef Kitchen with 60 inch fridge, Stainless Appliances, Miele, & Jen Air Cooktop/ down draft, Double Oven, Ice Machine, High End Woodmode Brookhaven Cabinets/Quartz Counters, Large Center Island/Breakfast Bar. Most Windows have been replace. 3rd Floor Rooftop, Refinished Hardwood Floors Thru/Out, New Boiler 2021, Mitsubishi AC 2017. 3rd Floor Housekeeper bedroom & Bath, or Great for teenager. Lots of Closet and Home Office Space. one Bedroom is currently used as office another as a sleeping porch. 2nd floor has 3 full Bth, 2 are En Suite, total 4 full, 1 half Bath. Greenhouse has electric vented roof & running water. Pool equip is newer. Plenty of Home Office Space in This One!! Super Large Living & Dining Rooms.
6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $332,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Local girl, 12, rushed younger kids to safety as gunfire erupted outside Kenosha gas station Friday; Police still investigating
When gunfire broke out Friday afternoon at a local gas station, 12-year-old Yamelli Oshkeshequoam acted quickly, rushing her 9-year-old brothe…
Wilmot Union High School teachers, staff majority casts vote of no confidence in School Board; Board President blames morale issues on 'outside agitators"
WILMOT — A majority of Wilmot Union High School teachers and staff members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, according …
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.
Morgan Wallen announced as 2022 Country Thunder headliner; last summer's concert canceled after controversy
RANDALL — Morgan Wallen, who was not invited to attend the Country Music Awards in November despite having an album nominated for best of the …
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.