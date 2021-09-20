6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $339,500

Classic Georgian Stately Manor for Comfortable Casual Living. All Brick on 1/2 Acre with Shade Trees. Current Owners have given this Home Much love. Gorgeous Chef Kitchen with 60 inch fridge, Stainless Appliances, Miele, & Jen Air Cooktop/ down draft, Double Oven, Ice Machine, High End Woodmode Brookhaven Cabinets/Quartz Counters, Large Center Island/Breakfast Bar. Most Windows have been replace. 3rd Floor Rooftop, Refinished Hardwood Floors Thru/Out, New Boiler 2021, Mitsubishi AC 2017. 3rd Floor Housekeeper bedroom & Bath, or Great for teenager. Lots of Closet and Home Office Space. one Bedroom is currently used as office another as a sleeping porch. 2nd floor has 3 full Bth, 2 are En Suite, total 4 full, 1 half Bath. Greenhouse has electric vented roof & running water. Pool equip is newer. Plenty of Home Office Space in This One!! Super Large Living & Dining Rooms.