7 Bedroom Home in Zion - $99,900

CALLING ALL INVESTORS Bring you're toolbelt !!!!! Great opportunity , CURRENTLY ZONED AS RESIDENTIAL , the home is PERFECT for the large family !!! bring you're IDEAS and TOOLBELT AND BUFF THIS DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH !!! ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES IN THIS ONE . Don't miss out come see what this has to offer , 2 bedrooms on main level , five on 2nd floor 3 full bathrooms AND 2.5 CAR GARAGE needs TLC!!!

