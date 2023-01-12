70th annual Sports Night to feature Wisconsin Badger basketball star Chucky Hepburn, radio host Greg Matzek

The 70th annual Sports Night at Holy Rosary will provide some local celebrity flair including a Badger baller and an old friend.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, 2224 45th St., Kenosha, will host its annual event, which is open to the public.

Greg Matzek, the 620 WTMJ and 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee Sports Director, returns to emcee the event, which will honor Kenosha County's Outstanding High School Athletes, Nevaeh Thomas and Keany Parks, both of Bradford.

Back in December, Thomas and Parks were picked by a panel of local sports figures, including Kenosha News Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk, Nate Stewart, Leanne Ulmer, Jason Atanasoff, Larry Rightler, Mike Larsen, Pete Serzant, Scott Lindgren, Steve Milkie, Mike Johnson and Jackie Baldwin.

Thomas is Bradford's leading scorer in the history of its girls basketball program. She is currently averaging 25.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game for the Red Devils, who are 10-4 and sit at 5-1 in the Southeast Conference in second place. She will be playing Division 1 college basketball at Evansville University this fall in southern Indiana.

Parks was named the 2021 Back of the Year as a running back for the Bradford football team, and this past season as a senior he racked up 924 all-purpose yards (468 rushing with three touchdowns), but made his mark on the defensive side of the ball despite Bradford's 1-8 record.

Parks tallied 43 tackles and four tackles for loss and was named first team all-Southeast Conference at safety. He will play Division 1 college football at the University of Wyoming this fall.

During the football season, Matzek hosts Green Bay GameDay on the Tundra Trio Radio Network. An award-winning host, Greg lives in Menomonee

Falls with his wife and two daughters.

Matzek joins current University of Wisconsin Point

Guard Chucky Hepburn on the Celebrity panel.

Sports Night will also be honoring Kenosha County’s Outstanding High School Athletes - Nevaeh Thomas –

Bradford High School and Keany Parks II – Bradford High School.

In addition, the Westosha Central Girls State Championship Golf Team will be recognized.

Tickets may be ordered by contacting Tom Oldani 262-597-9644 or Ray Potenziani 262-496-9951 or by