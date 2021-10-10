8 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $359,000

Perfect for a large family or an extended family.Do not miss this opportunity!! SINGLE FAMILY orDUPLEX orTHREE FAMILYLarge home in quiet Raymond Center that can be easily converted to a single family home, or a duplex, or single family home with a mother-in-law suite. Walking distance to the Raymond Grade School.Presently 3 Units with a 3 BR & 1 bath on the 2nd floor and a 3 BR & 1 bath on the 1st floor with a 2 BR 1st floor attached to the back. All interior stairs are still in place. Your options are unlimited. 2 car attached garage and a beautiful back yard. Basement under the main part of the house but not under the 2 BR rear unit.Laundry and utilities presently in the basementAlso listed as a multifamily mls #1745497