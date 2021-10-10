Perfect for a large family or an extended family.Do not miss this opportunity!! SINGLE FAMILY orDUPLEX orTHREE FAMILYLarge home in quiet Raymond Center that can be easily converted to a single family home, or a duplex, or single family home with a mother-in-law suite. Walking distance to the Raymond Grade School.Presently 3 Units with a 3 BR & 1 bath on the 2nd floor and a 3 BR & 1 bath on the 1st floor with a 2 BR 1st floor attached to the back. All interior stairs are still in place. Your options are unlimited. 2 car attached garage and a beautiful back yard. Basement under the main part of the house but not under the 2 BR rear unit.Laundry and utilities presently in the basementAlso listed as a multifamily mls #1745497
8 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
His death is the fifth off of Racine's lakefront this year.
A 16-year-old Kenosha girl was charged this week with two felonies for her role in a high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie last month.
Officer deploys Taser, apprehends one of two women suspected of thefts at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One woman fled, while another was subdued by Taser, after they were suspected of stealing clothing and other merchandise fr…
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
- Updated
A judge refused to dismiss a weapons charge Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, whose trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against Kenosha Police …
Judge Robert Repischak didn't mince words. “Honestly, ma’am, if you had pled to a felony, I would have sent you to prison,” he told the defendant.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
- Updated
A federal agent, originally reported to be a U.S. Marshal, is said to be in "stable condition" after being shot in the City of Racine's Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday morning.