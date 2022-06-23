91-year-old Racine resident writes fifth book

Wayne G. Johnson, 91, of Racine published his fifth book "Understanding Morality: Quests for the Good Life" earlier this year. Johnson, who is a professor emeritus of philosophy at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, wrote that book as a reworking of his book "Morality: Does 'God' Make a Difference?"

"It's refocused some new chapters, some old chapters (were) taken out and so on," Johnson said. "And I think it's a more important book in a way because it doesn't give any moral advice."

Chapters included in the book cover cultural relativism, free will, moral theories and worldviews, the point of morality and religion-based morality, among other topics.

"So basically, the book explores why we have moral systems in the first place, you know, what's the point of morality?" Johnson said. "And why does it vary so much between cultures in between historical periods and between thinkers? That's kind of the thing I chased around."

Johnson has been writing books since 1981, with other works including, "Theological Method in Luther and Tillich: Law-Gospel and Correlation," "Each Day a Gift" and "Judging Jesus: World Religions' Answers to 'Who do People Say That I Am?'"

Johnson said the reason he wrote his books was partly a professional responsibility and partly wanting to write about topics that interested him.

"I guess I've always had curiosity about why people behave the way they do," Johnson said. "And also why people believed what they believed."

"Understanding Morality: Quests for the Good Life" can be bought on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

