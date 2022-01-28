A blessed event: Grace Welcome Center dedicates new walk-in freezer

Grace Welcome Center Pantry in Kenosha cut the ribbon Thursday morning and blessed a new walk-in freezer to assist its breakfast program and food services ministry to the community.

The freezer was donated by a large gift from an anonymous donor as well as a gift from St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.

Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America attended and participated in the ceremony. Other participants included Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church; state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian; the Rev. Patrick Roberts of First Baptist Church, who spoke about poverty and food insecurity; state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, who spoke about Grace Lutheran Church's impact on the community; Grace Welcome Center Pantry Director Denise Russell, who talks about families the center is able to help; plus other community members.

“This is such a big deal for our pantry and our community. In the past, we had to pass on big donations of frozen food, for instance frozen turkeys. Now, when we have the chance to get a hundred turkeys donated we can accept them because we have the space.” Rev. Barker said.

It is the second walk-in unit donated to Grace Welcome Center in the last 12 months. “It is amazing how generous individual donors have been with us as well as our local faith community. It’s wonderful to be part of such a generous community,” Barker said.

The freezer allows the center to offer higher quality food for its distribution and meal services. The church currently serves around 150 families weekly with between 8,000 and 10,000 pounds of food.

Grace Welcome Center is a breakfast program that is open to the Uptown community every Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and is open as a food pantry on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0