A first-person account of a local CT heart scan

Like Gary Rice, I consider myself fairly fit for my age, which happens to be 63. I too am on zero maintenance medications and my most recent blood pressure reading was 110/70.

But in the interest of journalistic investigation (plus the fact that it only costs $49), I figured it would be prudent to check it out myself.

Last Wednesday I did so.

It was, as other patients had said, a short, simple test. There was no changing into hospital garb and the entire scan took less than 10 minutes. The most challenging element of the whole process was the requirement not to consume caffeine for 12 hours prior to the test. For me, this meant keeping a careful eye on the clock so as not to drink my customary evening tea and — much more serious — the avoiding of my morning coffee.

The potential side effects of a caffeine withdrawal headache were remedied by slating my scan for as early in the morning as possible, which was 7 a.m. for a 7:15 a.m. appointment. After pre-paying my $49, I was shown to the scan room by the CT tech, who asked me a few general health questions and informed that the machine would prompt me in breathing patterns to maximize clarity of the images.

Three breath-holding patterns later and we were done.