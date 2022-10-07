A jolly old time across the pond

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur didn’t exactly see eye-to-eye on the joys — or, in LaFleur’s mind, inconveniences — of the Green Bay Packers playing in London.

The quarterback would’ve liked to have gone across the pond a little earlier in the week and was excited about the opportunity. The fourth-year head coach … not so much.

And while Rodgers had some fun at his boss’ expense — pointing out that he was “out of whack” because of the scheduling adjustments the trip requires — while the team was still stateside, it sounds like Rodgers might have an audible or two up his sleeve for LaFleur’s offensive game plan for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking with reporters before the team’s light practice at The Grove luxury hotel in London, LaFleur pointed to the importance of the running game for both teams Sunday — for the Giants, who will have a hobbled Daniel Jones (ankle) at quarterback and left two of their top wide receivers home because of injuries, and for the Packers, whose offense is still a work in progress and whose running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones have been the team’s two most consistent weapons through four games.

“I think it’s going to be one of the keys to the game,” LaFleur explained. “Especially when you look at it from New York’s perspective, in terms of some of the adversity they’re facing from an offensive standpoint, obviously missing some key pieces and then Daniel Jones (being) a little banged up right now. (The Giants have) the No. 1 rushing unit in all of ball, so it’s going to be absolutely critical.

“We’ve got to do a good job because our backs are two of our best players, so we’ve got to get those guys involved. And I think if you look at New York’s defense, situationally, they’re one of the best in ball both in the red zone and on third down. The running game can alleviate some of the stress that gets put on you in those situations if you’re not running the ball effectively.”

Told after practice of LaFleur’s comments about the potential ground-and-pound nature of the matchup and asked if he’d like to put on a show with the passing game, Rodgers flashed a mischievous smile.

“Hell yeah. Of course,” he replied. “Matt’s kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we’ll talk about airing it out a little bit more.”

LaFleur, who made no secret about his annoyance with having what would otherwise be a home game moved to London, actually seemed to be in good spirits Friday, although he did struggle slightly with the six-hour time change.

“What time is it?” he asked reporters at noon London time — or 6 a.m. Wisconsin time. “I’m trying to figure it out right now.”

LaFleur said he managed to get “a little bit” of sleep on the flight from Austin Straubel International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport, while some players slept better than others on the overnight transatlantic flight.

“It is what it is. I think our guys did the best job they could,” LaFleur said. “Some guys were able to sleep and other guys weren’t able to sleep. And that’s just part of it. … I’m not worried about us as coaches. I probably should be. We’re used to not getting much sleep so not too much out of the ordinary.”

LaFleur kept the Packers’ brief practice at The Grove light, wanting his players to move around but also not push themselves after the unusual travel situation. Players will have Friday afternoon and evening to explore England although one player said the team has a midnight curfew.

“I think it’s just important to be real intentional about our work, be out there, make it short, try to keep the guys focused. And then let them do whatever they want to do in terms of going to see London,” LaFleur said of his thought process about practice. “The key for our guys is we’ve got to keep them up past a certain time. We don’t want them to go take a nap right after this and then be all out of whack for the game.”

While LaFleur said he wouldn’t be leaving the team hotel to go sightseeing — he stayed in for both his 2017 London trip with the Los Angeles Rams and his 2018 trip with the Tennessee Titans — Rodgers was planning to attend the U.S. Women’s National Team’s soccer friendly with England on Friday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, a noted soccer fan who warms up with a soccer ball on the field before games, said he was going to the USWNT game as well.

“I’m going to explore. I’m going to stay up as much as they suggested, so I’m going to take full advantage of being over here,” Lazard said. “May hit a few pubs up tonight or something like that, gander around. But I think the schedule will be to our advantage to acclimate as much as we can for Sunday. Obviously today, Friday, is going to be a little bit harder, coming off the plane, going straight to practice and meetings, and then just kind of getting through today. Hopefully get a nice sleep tonight, set us up for a successful Sunday.”

Extra points

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who missed last week’s win over New England with a groin injury, was a full participant in practice both Thursday and Friday and has been removed from the injury report, meaning he’s good to go against the Giants. Tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) are also off the report and ready to play, although Bakhtiari did not take part in Friday’s practice. … The Packers only had three players remain on their report, and all three are listed as questionable: Starting safety Adrian Amos (concussion), who practiced but remains in the concussion protocol; safety/special teams player Tariq Carpenter (abdomen); and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps).