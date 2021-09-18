A mobile barbershop finds a home base in Mount Pleasant

Paving the way

Bluitt, 20, and Thomas, turning 28, met a couple of years ago working at another barbershop. They got along well at that former barbershop and Thomas invited Bluitt to be the second barber for his own shop.

In the short time they’ve been working together, they’ve already built a solid mentorship.

“He’s super good at cutting already, and all you gotta do is just have his back and watch out for him,” Thomas said. “I kinda look at him like a little bro in the barber aspect.”

Bluitt said he couldn’t quite word the kind of dynamic he had with Thomas; “It’s just something that I need.”

“(Mitch) just helps me keep it all on track. If I fall off, he’s like, ‘Come on, bro,’” Bluitt, who graduated from Harborside Academy in Kenosha but is originally from Racine, said. “It’s been good to have a mentor to help me.”

Thomas, a 2012 graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha, has about seven years of experience in cutting hair. He didn’t have a mentor when he was first learning how to cut hair, but that absence inspired him to be there for someone else.