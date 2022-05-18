A1 Promo for May 19

Central junior Connor Wade runs the last leg of the boys 3,200-meter relay during the Southern Lakes Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Union Grove. The Falcons finished first in the event, with senior Dan Koffen, junior Alex Sippy and freshman Lukas Galley joining Wade.
Central junior Connor Wade runs the last leg of the boys 3,200-meter relay during the Southern Lakes Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Union Grove. The Falcons finished first in the event, with senior Dan Koffen, junior Alex Sippy and freshman Lukas Galley joining Wade.