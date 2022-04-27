Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 8 in Denver. Gordon, a Kenosha native and former Bradford football star, will return to the Broncos after signing a one-year deal in free agency Tuesday night.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 8 in Denver. Gordon, a Kenosha native and former Bradford football star, will return to the Broncos after signing a one-year deal in free agency Tuesday night.