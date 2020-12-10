AAA winter travel advisory

With the first winter storms rolling out throughout the country, the AAA advises motorists to do the following to stay safe:

• Before starting out in snowy weather, take time to remove the snow from the entire car – not just the windshield and windows. Snow from your hood and roof can blow onto your windshield or the windshields of other drivers. Make sure your mirrors, lights and wipers are completely cleared as well.

• Ensure that you have an adequate supply of windshield washer fluid in your reservoir.

• Turn on your low-beam headlights, even during the day.

• Always drive at a speed that is appropriate for conditions – even if that means driving below the posted speed limit.

• Compensate for reduced traction by increasing your following distances (normally three to four seconds) to eight to ten seconds.

• Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

• Familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s braking system. Drivers with anti-lock brake should apply firm, constant pressure while those without may need to pump the pedal in order to avoid loss of traction while stopping.