AAA winter travel advisory

With the first winter storms rolling out throughout the country, the AAA advises motorists to do the following to stay safe:
• Before starting out in snowy weather, take time to remove the snow from the entire car – not just the windshield and windows. Snow from your hood and roof can blow onto your windshield or the windshields of other drivers. Make sure your mirrors, lights and wipers are completely cleared as well.
• Ensure that you have an adequate supply of windshield washer fluid in your reservoir.
• Turn on your low-beam headlights, even during the day.
• Always drive at a speed that is appropriate for conditions – even if that means driving below the posted speed limit.
• Compensate for reduced traction by increasing your following distances (normally three to four seconds) to eight to ten seconds.
• Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
• Familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s braking system. Drivers with anti-lock brake should apply firm, constant pressure while those without may need to pump the pedal in order to avoid loss of traction while stopping.
• Remember that 4WD or AWD helps you to get going quicker and maintain control around curves, but it won't help you stop any faster.
• When changing lanes, avoid cutting in front of trucks, which need more time and distance than passenger vehicles to stop.
• Don't use cruise control in precipitation and freezing temperatures.
• Always look and steer in the direction you want to go.
• When you see flashers, move over a lane if possible and slow down as you’re passing emergency vehicles. This law applies to any vehicle – including tow trucks – that displays flashing lights and is stationary on the side of the road
Information provided by AAA, Dec. 10, 2020
