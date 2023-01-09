 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abelino Diaz Ruiz

Abelino Diaz Ruiz

Abelino Diaz Ruiz, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (simple assault), discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, resist/obstruct causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

