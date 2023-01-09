Abelino Diaz Ruiz, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (simple assault), discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, resist/obstruct causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Abelino Diaz Ruiz
Related to this story
Most Popular
Froedtert’s Kenosha Urgent Care Center is no longer a 24/7 operation.
In Silver Lake, area residents can step back in time to an era of arcade machines, Walkman cassette players, VHS tapes and, most importantly, pizza.
It was a marathon, not a sprint, for a group mostly comprised of Kenosha marathon and distance runners who made it their mission to visit ever…
DOJ releases name of suspected shooter killed following gunfire exchange with Kenosha police Dec. 19
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suspect killed and reported to be the “active shoo…
The Kenosha Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jada Wilson was located safe, after a social media post Monday night requesting the p…
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Mark D. Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 of the murder of his wife at their Pleasant Prairie home, will stand trial again starting M…
A Zion, Ill., man wanted for stalking, criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety in Pleasant Prairie appeared in court Wed…
WATCH NOW: Dashcam video shows Pleasant Prairie Police chase of suspects who allegedly took $18,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store in Illinois
Four individuals are in custody after allegedly stealing about $18,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Illinois and fleeing into W…
Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo and coach Luke Fickell are in hot pursuit of a transfer WR, who is set to visit Madison this weekend.