 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About Election letters
View Comments

About Election letters

The deadline for endorsement letters for the Nov. 3 election is Friday, Oct. 23.

Endorsement letters are defined as those that specifically advocate voting for a particular candidate or cause.

The deadline allows time for processing and securing payment. Endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $20 for up to 275 words. Submit election letters to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

Election and campaign letters will run through Sunday Nov. 1.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert