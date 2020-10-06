About Election letters

The deadline for endorsement letters for the Nov. 3 election is Friday, Oct. 23.
Endorsement letters are defined as those that specifically advocate voting for a particular candidate or cause.
The deadline allows time for processing and securing payment. Endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $20 for up to 275 words. Submit election letters to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Election and campaign letters will run through Sunday Nov. 1.
