Acacia (ah-say-cee-ah) Female 10 yr old Papillion. 20 lbs she is overweight. Housetrained, Walks well on leash. Likes to go... View on PetFinder
A proposed gas station and convenience store on Kenosha’s south side which had generated some neighborhood outcry has received a green light.
Crash leave motorcyclists seriously injured
Protesters detailing a list of demands, including calling for the firing of the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last August, marched, sat and blocked the door to the Public Safety Building Sunday afternoon.
A 48-year-old convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released to a residence in Pleasant Prairie, according to a village police department …
To reward Americans who've been vaccinated, these companies are providing freebies when you show proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
Police station surveillance video shows Colorado officers laughing while watching footage from the body camera. One officer said, "I love it."
Firefighters and police rescued a 15-year-old Kenosha boy after he slipped and fell while he and a friend stood atop a series of dredging pipe…
The pain of Christine Stevenson was palpable on Saturday.
