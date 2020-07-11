Acorn imports 'The Nest'

Acorn begins streaming "The Nest," the Scottish psychological thriller that has become BBC One's most popular drama of 2020. Martin Compston ("Line of Duty") and Sophie Rundle ("Bodyguard") star as a childless Glasgow couple desperate to start a family. Kaya (Mirren Mack, "Sex Education") offers to be their surrogate, but her mysterious background and troubled look give them pause. Their collaboration gets off to a rocky start when a neighbor of Kaya's is found dead.

Tales of surrogacy have long packed an emotional punch. There's a reason they've fueled the plots of endless Lifetime movies. But their narrative hold is as old as history. If you don't believe me, check out the Old Testament story of Abraham, Sarah and Hagar.

Modern surrogacy tales often inject class distinctions into the mix. From the comedy "Juno" to the harrowing "Handmaid's Tale" and now "The Nest," they tend to accentuate the economic dependency of the surrogate and the culture clash the arrangement entails, adding more than a whiff of judgment about the couple's wealthy, childless status.

Like many regional dramas imported from the U.K., this thriller, filled with full-throated Glaswegian accents, may inspire some American viewers to consult closed-captioning.

