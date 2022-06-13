ADRC medical equipment loan closet currently not taking donations

Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center Loan and Supply Closet is currently not accepting donations.

The ADRC requests that persons who have items to donate hold them until they are able to catch up with inventory and create space.

Individuals needing durable medical equipment, such as walkers, shower benches or wheelchairs, for either short-term or long-term use, and who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request equipment.

You can call the ADRC at 262-605-6646, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or stop by and at 8600 Sheridan Road. Appointments are preferred.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0