Adventures in Lifelong Learning offers free community lecture on gemology

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, will host a free lecture on Monday, Jan 23, at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Katrina Sustachek of Rasmussen Jewelry, Racine, will speak on "Gems, Gemology and Lore." Sustacheck has spent over 30 years in the jewelry industry. Her expertise in gemology and appraising has allowed her to travel extensively, for the purposes of learning about and of teaching gemology and product training for the jewelry industry.

As a lifelong learner herself, Katrina went back to school in 2012 where she obtained a bachelor of fine arts degree in sculpture and a bachenor of arts in art history from UWM Peck School of the Arts. She plans to pursue a master’s degree with a focus on jewelry in art history.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.