Advocacy group raising money to support Chrystul Kizer while she is out on bond

Now, Matthews said, the group is focused on raising money to help support Kizer while she awaits trial. The “Support Chrystul Kizer’s Healing” fund raised $6,500 online in two days.

“We’re just trying to support Chrystul’s needs now that she’s out of jail,” Matthews said. “It’s literally just to support her healing.”

According to the online plea for donations, the money will be used for living costs, transportation to court, and expert witness costs for her defense.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support and believing Chrystul and supporting her because she’s a survivor of sex trafficking,” Matthews said. “I think it’s just incredible how the community has showed up for her.”

Advocates like Matthews have been consistently showing up at Kizer’s court appearances for more than a year, holding protests outside the courthouse, and advocating for her at events. Matthews said she learned of the case from a friend who read about the prosecution. “(He) heard about Chrystul’s story and was saying this sounds like a survivor, this sounds like a criminalization of self defense.”