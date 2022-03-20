After busy 2021, exciting developments underway in 2022

On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update reviewing the past year and some exciting developments underway in 2022.

Pleasant Prairie has seen consistent progress and welcomed new business locations for companies like Crumbl Cookies, AJ Collectables, Vera Bradley, and Kwik Trip.

Along with new growth, the Village has also seen the stepping down of some older projects, including the closing of Tax Incremental District No. 2 (TID 2). The District was created in 1999 for land associated with development. The property value of the land before TID 2 was approximately $7 million. The Village invested nearly $218 million in TID 2 to provide public infrastructure to develop LakeView Corporate Parks (east and west), Prairiewood Park, and Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. The improvements within the District created new property values of nearly $1 billion.

TID 2 is an excellent example of how commitment to vision, investment, and planning can benefit the Village’s future. The investment in TID 2 positively impacts the greater area. It has brought numerous businesses to the community, bringing over 10 million square feet of buildings and generating over 4,750 jobs. The District has helped keep residential property taxes at reasonable levels and increased the Village’s tax base, which will provide a reliable revenue stream for many years to come.

Power plant deconstruction

The Village is also experiencing the deconstruction of the We Energies Pleasant Prairie Power Plant, which went into service in 1980 and continued operations until 2018. The razing project began in 2020 and will be completed this year. The power plant property covers nearly 570 acres, stretching north from 95th Street to Highway 50, taking up the area between the Union-Pacific and Canadian Pacific railways.

We Energies plans to retain about 80 acres of land for substation and transmission lines to continue operations. The remaining property is being sold to support future developments.

The Power Plant deconstruction has already helped a local business expand. Central Storage & Warehouse purchased a 2.6-acre parcel from We Energies to construct a 70,646 square foot addition on the west side of the current facility at 7800 95th Street in LakeView Corporate Park. The company works with refrigerated warehousing and is headquartered in Madison. The addition includes 59,801 square feet of freezer space, 9,340 square feet for ten new loading docks, and 1,505 square feet for offices.

HARIBO

Recent progress in Prairie Highlands Corporate Park (PHCP) includes developments like HARIBO. As the Village loses one industrial landmark with the deconstruction of the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant, it is gaining a sizeable manufacturing plant that will serve as a new landmark for the community. The HARIBO development represents the first-ever North American manufacturing facility for the company. It is a significant investment that will bring economic growth to the region and support the local economy by creating professional jobs to support the manufacturing and distribution of HARIBO’s gummi bear candies.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

PHCP also introduced Nexus Pharmaceuticals, which held a grand opening ceremony in July 2021. The company’s new manufacturing facility is located at 10300 128th Avenue. Nexus began developing the 16-acre property in 2020 and, after approximately $100 million investment, created an 84,000 square foot building to support the production and supply of sterile injectable drugs. The company brings more than 77 new jobs in high-tech manufacturing, analytical testing, quality control, and supply chain management to the area.

Seasons at River View

In 2021 the Village saw the first phase of construction begin in the Seasons at River View development that consists of twelve 20-unit buildings, four 15-unit buildings, ten 8-car garages, and a clubhouse for resident use. The apartment project is one of four project zones proposed to be constructed between Hwy. 50 and 79th Street from 104th to 115th avenues.

The apartment complexes will provide a transitional buffer between the existing Chateau Eau Plaines single-family subdivision to the south and the future commercial component planned to develop on the southern side of Hwy. 50.

Balcan Innovations

Another new business that joined Pleasant Prairie in 2021 is Balcan Innovations. The company selected Pleasant Prairie after conducting a national search evaluating locations in Lenexa, Kansas, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lake Zurich, Ill. Balcan chose the existing 215,000 square-foot manufacturing building in LakeView Corporate Park due to the location, site amenities, and support of the business-minded community of Wisconsin. The facility plans to employ 80 full-time employees.

In addition, Pleasant Prairie has partnered with Balcan Plastics to apply for a $400,000 Transportation Economic Assistance Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a funding source for the more than $1.3 million in anticipated railway improvements. The rail spur improvements will enable the Pleasant Prairie location to receive bulk deliveries by train rather than truck.

Nosco

Additionally, in 2021, Nosco revealed a Packaging Innovation Centre in Pleasant Prairie that serves as the company’s new corporate headquarters and carton and label production facility. The facility is located in Lakeview Corporate Park at 11200 88th Ave.

Further expansion is expected, as Nosco recently announced plans to grow the current 175,000 square foot space by an additional 98,000 square feet. The facility expansion is planned to support added capacity and growth.

Kroger/Ocado

Lastly, Kroger and its U.K.-based technology partner, Ocado, are finalizing the internal production equipment and will soon be hiring drivers and internal staff for the new fulfillment center in Pleasant Prairie. The 58.4-acre site includes a 30,000 square foot office space building with an attached 300,000 square-foot fulfillment center that is air-conditioned and refrigerated to store food products. The new facility is located at 9091 88th Ave.

It will serve as an automated grocery and home delivery fulfillment center to fulfill orders for customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and northwest Indiana. The fulfillment of customer orders will be facilitated on-site by automated and manual product selection methods.

Company officials anticipate the facility will employ 400 people at startup and potentially employ 700 people within five years.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie’s mission is to promote and preserve investment in our community. Village staff is looking forward to seeing new and current developments progress throughout 2022.

Nathan R. Thiel is administrator for the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

