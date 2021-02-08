 Skip to main content
Agreement reached in animal abuse case
A 38-year-old Kenosha woman will avoid a felony conviction in an animal abuse case as long as she complies with conditions of probation.

Jacqulyn S. Hutchison entered pleas in the 2019 case against her during a virtual hearing Monday afternoon before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Hutchison faced seven criminal charges, including a felony count of mistreatment of animals causing death. She also was charged with three misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals and three misdemeanor counts of failing to provide sanitation, shelter and water.

According to the terms of the plea agreement, Hutchison pleaded guilty to the felony, but that sentence was withheld pending successful completion of a two-year probationary period.

She also pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of intentionally mistreating animals and two of the counts for failing to provide sanitation, shelter and water.

The remaining counts were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Should she fail to meet the agreement, Schroeder told Hutchison that the misdemeanors carry a total possible jail sentence of 27 months and a $10,000 fine that could be imposed consecutively.

The defendant originally was charged last August after Kenosha Police began investigating a complaint that Hutchison, who used a false name, sold several puppies that were ill with parvo virus.

One of those puppies died.

When police went to her home, police reported they found puppies in crates on her deck that did not have water or shelter and were in filthy living conditions.

Hutchison told police she acquired the puppies for free and then sold them through online advertisements.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to one of two counts of moving deceased animals from a separate case. She was fined $400 plus court costs and given 120 days to pay or serve 13 days on the work crew or 13 days in jail.

The court set a deferred prosecution hearing for Feb. 8, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.

