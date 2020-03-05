Ahead Friday for March 5

Our Fix It columnist looks into vandalism downtown last week, as four large sections of graffiti were sprayed on the temporary walls at the construction site on the northeast corner of 58th Street and 7th Avenue. See more in Friday’s Kenosha News.
