Ahead Friday for March 5
View Comments

Ahead Friday for March 5

Our Fix It columnist looks into vandalism downtown last week, as four large sections of graffiti were sprayed on the temporary walls at the construction site on the northeast corner of 58th Street and 7th Avenue. See more in Friday’s Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics