 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ahead Monday for April 24

  • 0

Two Kenosha-area high schools have been selected to take part in an education initiative that aims to increase the number of welders to help meet demands nationwide for at least the next four years. See their story in Monday's Kenosha News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert