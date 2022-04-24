Two Kenosha-area high schools have been selected to take part in an education initiative that aims to increase the number of welders to help meet demands nationwide for at least the next four years. See their story in Monday's Kenosha News.
Ahead Monday for April 24
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
Kenosha Police are conducting a death investigation following an incident on Green Bay Road on Sunday afternoon.
Kenosha man charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly supplying heroin that killed local man
A 42-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly knowingly supplying a local man with heroin laced…
A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie.
An Illinois woman already facing numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart parking lot last …
Two people were shot in gunfire that erupted near Forest Park early Sunday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine Sheriffs Departments will be working a special traffic enforcement detai…
WATCH NOW: Bell offers city indemnification for release of bullet from son's 2004 fatal shooting; mayor responds to statement
A Kenosha father said he would offer the City of Kenosha and its insurance carrier financial indemnification from any lawsuits he should win a…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has not renewed the Pleasant Prairie village administrator’s contract set to expire in less than two week…
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus.