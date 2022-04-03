Ahead Monday for April 3

The Wilmot Union High School decathletes have won the state title. See the story of their success, plus other area high school news, in the A+ education section of Monday's Kenosha News.
Last night in a shocking, unscripted incident, Will Smith took the 2022 Academy Awards stage to strike Chris Rock in the face after the comedi…
SOMERS — A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled …
The Highway 50 corridor as it extends from Bristol through Paddock Lake is poised for growth.
A fourth drunken driving offense will send a 38-year-old Kenosha man to prison for the next three years/.
“I think there should be a hefty internal investigation by DCFS into this case,” Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. “And if there were failures, those should be remedied.”
A woman was arrested Thursday for neglect after a 4-month-old baby died from injuries police say the child sustained while in the woman's care.
The Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Units shut down a drug house in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on Thursday.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian believes locals will soon feel and see the positive impacts of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on their lives.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
A woman, Kady Beth Mehaffey, who killed another woman, 33-year-old Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, in a hit-and-run 19 months ago in Kenosha has been sentenced to five years shy of the maximum prison time in the case.
