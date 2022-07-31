Ahead Monday for July 31

Carthage College in Kenosha honors more than 140 Kenosha County area students who are recognized for academic performance during the 2022 spring semester. See who is named in A+ in Monday’s Kenosha News.
The wildly popular Taste of Wisconsin Festival is going on in Downtown Kenosha for its final season this weekend.
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: No suspects arrested and no injuries following reported disturbance, gunshot fired at apartment on city's North side
Kenosha police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an apartment building on the city’s north side Monday night following a repo…
A 45-year-old Kenosha man is facing multiple drug-related charges after allegedly selling cocaine laced with fentanyl near a school last month.
Woman who died from injuries in crash adored children, cherished family and enjoyed car rides with husband of 70 years
Marilyn Kutzler loved children, spending time with her family and the car rides she and her husband Jack would take to run errands around town.
Kenosha County has identified its first confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, otherwise know as monkeypox, Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday.
Film and horror movie fanatics David and Jen Haight will host Kenosha’s first-ever horror film festival, Port of Fear, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The 14-year-old boy who drowned at a campground pond in Bristol over the weekend has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departmen…
Salem Lakes man who fled scene of weekend crash charged in death of 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman
A Salem Lakes man was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court following the death of an 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman in a two-ve…
A 14-year-old boy has drowned in a pond at campground in Bristol, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A plan for the redevelopment of a portion of the former We Energies power plant site is moving forward.