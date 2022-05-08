All Saints Catholic School in Kenosha will be the host site for a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp beginning the week of June 20. See more in Monday’s A+ education pages of the Kenosha News.
Ahead Monday for May 8
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Juvenile attempting to cross Green Bay Road suffers head injury after being struck by vehicle
A juvenile was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Thursday.
Two local women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.
Illinois teen allegedly sped more than 115 mph in stolen vehicle before being arrested in Racine County
According to a criminal complaint: While fleeing on foot, the 17-year-old suspect dropped a loaded gun. A deputy reported the suspect ran after the gun, at which point the deputy yelled for the teen to stop or he would shoot; the teen stopped and was detained.
A 28-year-old Somers woman is accused of taking part in an elaborate money laundering scheme involving stolen vehicles from numerous states.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.
For Gavin Short, there was no such thing as bad weather.
Employees of Vassh Excavating said they were at the residence to board it up and secure an open rear door and window. Inside the house they located the body in an upper unit, police said.
Brady Wassam knew what to expect when he took a job on the railroad. Wassam, 30, of Columbia Falls, came from a family of railroaders who have spent years moving freight over the mountains of northwest Montana.
Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived. Here's how it will work.
Despite reports by a Wisconsin satire website, the Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W Frontage Road, will not be opening a rollercoaster theme park in…