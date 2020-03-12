Ahead Saturday for March 13

A local man is creating a space for musicians who are new to bluegrass to gather every fourth Friday night at Kenosha Bible Church. See the story on the Faith page of Saturday’s edition.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 30-year-old Kenosha man is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after allegedly sq…
A large power outage has been reported near Highway 50 and I-94.
- Updated
After allegedly fleeing a crash that left a woman trapped inside a smashed car, a Somers man slammed his door on deputies who came to investigate.
- Updated
Ground was broken in February for a new pizzeria near Green Bay Road and Wasington Road.
A 21-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces up to 82 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to shooting a teenager through his bedroom wi…
- Updated
The coronavirus outbreak has cleared out grocery stores despite experts urging that we “should continue our normal activity.” These are some of the latest developments.
- Updated
LAKE GENEVA — A man who died after being pulled from a fishing pond Sunday in Lake Geneva has been identified as a military veteran from Racin…
As of April 6, Flight For Life will no longer operate out of McHenry, Ill., where, in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Hospital, it has …
A Kenosha man is facing felony drug charges after being located by police investigating a shooting.
If the Tremper boys basketball team was accepting an award Saturday night, the orchestra was starting to play it off the stage.