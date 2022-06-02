This week, the God Squad offers a prayer for the victims in Uvalde, Texas, and other mass shootings. The column runs on the Saturday Faith Page in the Kenosha News.
Ahead Saturday
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he opposes new gun laws and blamed “wokeness” and critical race theory for school shootings, days after a gunman in…
Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a Kenosha woman found dead in a Downtown hotel room on Wednesday.
The Milwaukee man accused of shooting a Kenosha woman to death in a Downtown hotel is being held on $1 million bond here.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Kenosha Police continue to investigate reports of gunfire and a crash into the House of Gerhard early Saturday morning.
A 24-year-old motorcyclist who died after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on State Highway 32 in the 9900 Block, Thursd…
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.
The Kenosha man who posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos was sentenced to five years…
A large storm sewer installation project in Kenosha will cause a temporary closure of 80th Street next week between 39th Avenue and 30th Avenue.
A Kenosha man wanted in connection to a December 2021 murder here was taken into custody on Friday in Tulsa, Okla.