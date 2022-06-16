This week, the God Squad explores offers “The Five Stages of Grief.” The column runs on the Saturday Faith Page in the Kenosha News.
Ahead Saturday
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOMERS — A Kenosha man is facing more than a dozen felony charges for allegedly entering a convenience store and threatening to shoot and kill…
A man armed with a rifle was confronted and taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies at a gas station in Somers Mond…
July 21, 1995—June 8, 2022
The tractor was familiar to the teacher because it is the tractor he and his brother used while growing up on the family farm in Malta, Illinois.
Monroe County reported widespread power outages. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides, causing Interstate 90-94 to be shut down for more than three hours.
Pleasant Prairie police issue nearly 40 tickets in one day resulting from drivers ignoring Sheridan Road closure
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police have a warning for drivers looking to travel on Sheridan Road around barricades for construction of the road…
A one vehicle incident at the intersection of Green Bay Rd. and 60th St. ended with a dump truck tipping over and spilling its load of gravel,…
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
The Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Jefferson Elementary School for reports of an armed person in crisis Friday morning.
The jury trial of the man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 is set to begin Monday.