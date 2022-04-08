Ahead Sunday for April 9

Kenosha native Adam Larson went to Poland to teach English and has now found himself close to the war in Ukraine. He's also discovered that his Polish city of Gliwice actually has a lot in common with his hometown here. Read more about Larson's time in Poland in Sunday's Living Section.
