Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha recently completed a week-long community-supported week of construction. Women Build Week, supported by a local sponsors, built on the organization's mission to build affordable housing in Kenosha. See more in Sunday's Kenosha News.
Ahead Sunday for Aug. 13
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 30-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly possessing and delivering drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Kenosha police seek two additional suspects who fled following crash with squad car, motorist Monday night; no serious injuries reported
Kenosha police arrested two of four suspects following a pursuit that began as a traffic stop of an alleged stolen vehicle. The pursuit later …
John Steinbrink Jr., the former director of the Pleasant Prairie Public Works Department facing multiple felony charges alleging theft and mis…
A 34-year-old Kenosha man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his husband at their home while intoxicated.
David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night, defeating three ot…
You'll find complete results for every contested race in Wisconsin’s partisan primary: Governor, US Senate and House, state legislature and more!
An iconic tavern near Downtown Kenosha is set to close its doors for the last time after more than 100 years in operation.
Pleasant Prairie Police pull over wayward vintage fire truck with Illinois parade band members stuck on top
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Members of a band participating in a parade in northern Illinois last week were stuck atop a vintage fire truck as the driv…
Little Leaguers of Kenosha fall in extra innings Sunday after stellar no-hitter in LLWS Regional opener
Little Leaguers of Kenosha was edged in extra innings Sunday, bringing the team’s record to 1-1, including an opening no-hitter, in Little Lea…
A Silver Lake man is facing numerous possession of child pornography charges.