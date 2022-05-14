 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ahead Sunday for May 14

Ann Roe, the Democratic pro-choice candidate for Congress in District 1, will be the headline speaker Saturday at the Defend Our Right to Choose Rally in Downtown Kenosha, hosted by the Kenosha County Democratic Party. See coverage in Sunday’s Kenosha News.

