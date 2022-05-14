Ann Roe, the Democratic pro-choice candidate for Congress in District 1, will be the headline speaker Saturday at the Defend Our Right to Choose Rally in Downtown Kenosha, hosted by the Kenosha County Democratic Party. See coverage in Sunday’s Kenosha News.
Ahead Sunday for May 14
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Kenosha men are facing numerous felony charges for allegedly operating an extensive drug trafficking operation in the city and distributin…
Two Kenosha men are facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining an elaborate drug trafficking operation and distributing cocaine …
A 27-year-old Kenosha County man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night on Sheridan Road.
An autopsy found the 20-month-old girl had been beaten and had sustained multiple skull fractures.
A Ukrainian cat from Borodyanka - a Kyiv suburb - had a miracle escape after being found on the seventh floor of an apartment block destroyed by Russian shelling.
Family of girl subdued in Lincoln Middle School incident files claim against Kenosha police officer, chief and KUSD
The father whose 12-year-old daughter was reportedly injured when an off-duty Kenosha Police officer knelt on the back of her neck while tryin…
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Brady Wassam knew what to expect when he took a job on the railroad. Wassam, 30, of Columbia Falls, came from a family of railroaders who have spent years moving freight over the mountains of northwest Montana.
A 30-year-old Racine man was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the shooting death of 40-year-old Kenosha man.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.