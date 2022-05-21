 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ahead Sunday for May 21

  • 0

The Memorial Day weekend is approaching and there are numerous special events and ceremonies planned for the extended weekend. See a schedule of ceremonies across the Kenosha County area in Sunday’s Kenosha News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert