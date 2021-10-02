Ahead Sunday for Oct. 2

Related to this story
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
- Updated
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Authorities caught two teens who tried to flee in an alleged stolen vehicle at speeds reaching 90 mph in the 12500 block of…
Man wanted on drug warrants nabbed after he attempts to elude Kenosha police officers in apartment stairwell
Authorities arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase, running in and out of apartment buildings on the city’s north side Wednesday night.
- Updated
At the same time the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is expected to be underway at the Kenosha County Courthouse, a second homicide trial is also sched…
After several rounds in recent years, an apartment development geared toward adults with disabilities is inching closer to the finish line.
Mechanical issues with a vehicle eventually led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Kenosha man Wednesday.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two convicted sexual offenders will move to the village after their release from prison, according to a news release villag…
- Updated
Foxconn reportedly is in the process of purchasing an already-built electric vehicle factory in Ohio.
- Updated
A 22-year-old Kenosha man faces four criminal charges after a fight reported Thursday night at a restaurant in Kenosha.