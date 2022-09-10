 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ahead Sunday for Sept. 10

  • 0

It is a busy Saturday for Kenosha area residents, with a number of events throughout the day including the city’s Fall Festival, Kenosha Steetcar Day, Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake, and an art fair at Hawthorn Hollow, just to name a few. Check out our coverage starting with Sunday’s edition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert