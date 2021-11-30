Ahead Thursday: Holiday events!

Grab your Get Out & About section on Thursday for your guide to a weekend packed with holiday events, from a Victorian Christmas celebration to cookie walks.
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
Carl the Kenosha Turkey, Forest Park neighborhood’s most famous fowl, has become a centerpiece once again.
The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness.
SOMERS — The victim in Friday's fatal two-car crash on Highway 31 between Highways M and KR was identified Monday morning as Isaac A. Melendez…
A Somers man is being held on a $100,000 bond, charged with recklessly endangering safety for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Downtown…
One of five Kenosha men charged for their roles in a January 2020 gang shooting pleaded guilty to a felony charge earlier this month in Kenosh…
A 40-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Supervisor Nick Demske have publicly sparred before, although neither had outright called for the other to be removed from their respective elected office until Wednesday.
BRIGHTON — Three people suffered injuries, including two who were flown by helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital, following a head-on crash …
