Ahead Thursday

It’s another busy weekend in this area, with free concerts -- including a mashup between the Kenosha Symphony and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers -- a huge car show and the returns of the Taste of Wisconsin Festival. Find out more in the Thursday GET OUT & ABOUT section inside the Kenosha News.
