Ahead Tuesday for Feb. 22
Related to this story
Most Popular
The plaintiffs in a civil suit filed against Kyle Rittenhouse, Facebook and the Kenosha Guard dropped their suit this week.
A Kenosha woman who was reported missing in late January has been found dead, according to Kenosha Police.
- Updated
Two Kenosha residents were charged Thursday for looting an Uptown business during rioting in August.
An activist who took part in Black Lives Matter protests following the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha was charged Friday with a felony for al…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When it comes to exercising discretion while doing a property inspection within the village, there appeared to at least be …
Love makes folks do funny things.
Janesville man charged with killing woman whose body was found at Wisconsin Dells hotel held on $5M bail
- Updated
A Janesville man was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and held on $5 million cash bail Friday in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room on Sunday.
- Updated
A man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday morning, Wisconsin Dells police reported.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Because of COVID-19, Kenosha’s Restaurant Week looks different this year.
TOWN OF PARIS — A 41-year-old Williams Bay man was killed and multiple people injured Friday morning in a three-car crash at the intersection …