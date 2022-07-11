Ahead Tuesday for July 11

While most people think getting braces to help straighten your teeth is something for the teen years, there really are no limits on when to get it done. Even later in life, orthodontics can bring health benefits. See more in Health in Tuesday's Kenosha News.
The Downtown Rainbow Valley Carnival was shut down early because of numerous physical altercations Monday evening involving large groups of people.
A café for military veterans will open its doors to the community with an open house Saturday.
Five people were shot and one killed in a shooting on the night of July 4 in Kenosha.
UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Kenosha police investigate shooting in Wilson Heights neighborhood in third night of gun violence; victim released from hospital
A man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshots to his upper body Wednesday night as Kenosha police investigate a shooting in the cit…
Two arrested after fleeing Kenosha Police, crashing into porch and running from scene Saturday morning
Two men were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Kenosha Police in a vehicle, crashing into a porch and then running away from law enforceme…
In an opinion delivered Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Chrystul Kizer, who in 2018 was accused of killing the man who had been sex trafficking her and other girls.
Man suffers multiple injuries in second night of gun violence in Uptown Tuesday; family identifies victim killed in July 4 mass shooting
Kenosha Police continue to investigate a shooting that sent a 49-year-old man to the hospital after he suffered multiple wounds in gunfire tha…
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a report of a gunshot that occurred near a gas station in the 5200 block of 39th Avenue on Friday.
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road early Sunday, according to Kenosha police.
Police records paint the picture of a turbulent home life for the alleged sniper in the Highland Park mass shooting that left seven people dead and more than 30 injured.