Everyone realizes things can happen in a flash, literally, and when you don’t expect it. Lightning strikes can also seem random. In Health this week we look at tips for how to avoid lightning strikes.
Ahead Tuesday for June 13
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pleasant Prairie police issue nearly 40 tickets in one day resulting from drivers ignoring Sheridan Road closure
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police have a warning for drivers looking to travel on Sheridan Road around barricades for construction of the road…
Chandra Riberich had led Safe Harbor, the open admission shelter at 7811 60th Ave., for the past six years.
July 21, 1995—June 8, 2022
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
A one vehicle incident at the intersection of Green Bay Rd. and 60th St. ended with a dump truck tipping over and spilling its load of gravel,…
The child then allegedly yelled "she shouldn't have hit my momma," the boyfriend told police.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
The trial of a Trevor man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a woman is underway after being delayed by a judge who express…
The Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Jefferson Elementary School for reports of an armed person in crisis Friday morning.
3 children and their mom moved from Racine to Mississippi 22 years ago. Their dad hasn't seen them since
What happened to Rachel, Cameron, Kyle and Leslie Anderson in 2000? Their family is reaching out to the public in the hopes someone will come forward with information.