Summer's heat is as predictable as winter's chill. So are the threats to your health and fluids, cool air are key to staying safe in hot weather. Take a look at tips for dealing with summer's heat in Health in Tuesday's Kenosha News.
Ahead Tuesday for May 23
The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with the felony of attempting to flee or elude police on Monday.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
PARIS — Authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department continue an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was discovered…
Major projects in the heart of Kenosha will soon rumble to life as major redevelopment projects get going.
A 34-year-old Kenosha man was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography Thursday
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in crash in 5300 block of 22nd Avenue in critical, but stable condition, according to Kenosha police
A pedestrian was airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a car in the 5300 block of 22nd Avenue Thursday afternoon.
One person is dead after being shot by a Racine Police officer Friday in the Midtown neighborhood. Details of what happened are still slim.
He tipped the driver $16.
Hundreds of Kenosha Unified high school students walked out of class Thursday morning to demonstrate in support of abortion rights and decry t…
Kenosha police responded to multiple calls for gunfire that sent a man with a gunshot wound to the hospital early Sunday.