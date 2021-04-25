Ahead Tuesday
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A vehicle was struck by gunfire on Sheridan Road Sunday afternoon, according to Kenosha Police.
- Updated
SOMERS — A suspect was in custody Sunday afternoon for a shooting that left three men dead and three injured in a shooting early Sunday mornin…
- Updated
A shoulder bump began events that led to the shooting at the Somers House tavern that left three people dead and three seriously injured early…
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
- Updated
The suspect in the shooting at Somers House is expected to make his first appearance in court Monday.
- Updated
A retired Watertown police officer died by suicide after causing the death of his son, according to the Watertown Police Department.
- Updated
They were more than names forever linked to seemingly senseless tragedy.
Kevin Donaldson had a way with words and people that brought them together.
- Updated
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation Monday into Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Somers House Tavern that left three Kenosha men dead.
- Updated
Rakayo Vinson, accused of the murder of three men at the Somers House tavern early Sunday morning, was formally charged Wednesday afternoon wi…