 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ahead Tuesday

  • 0

The Pritkzer Archives, 10475 12th St., part of a wider Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center project, could be completed by the end of this year. See the story in Tuesday’s Kenosha News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert